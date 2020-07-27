vSlice (VSL) Price Tops $0.0013

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. vSlice has a market capitalization of $44,565.32 and approximately $37.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.01879271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00178730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00105195 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

