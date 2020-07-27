Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WPP by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in WPP by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WPP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. 205,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

