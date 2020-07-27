Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WPP by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in WPP by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WPP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. 205,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Analyst Recommendations for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit