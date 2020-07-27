Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Up 13.5%

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.91, 3,662,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 356% from the average session volume of 803,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research firms recently commented on XPER. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.10 million, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

