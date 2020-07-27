Zacks: Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the lowest is $4.89 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $20.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.98 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,975. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,055.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.52 and its 200 day moving average is $172.80.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,514,856. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

