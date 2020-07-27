Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.72. 654,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,363. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 106,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

