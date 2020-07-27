ZEON (ZEON) One Day Volume Hits $8,984.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 34% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $8,984.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00020642 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.40 or 0.04663178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00052130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,641,798,362 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

