Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after buying an additional 246,919 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 30.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

