Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,041,000 after acquiring an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $617,011,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.