ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 24% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $49.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 24% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

