11,574 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $190.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

