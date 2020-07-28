3,024 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Netflix by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $493.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

