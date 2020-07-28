3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 214.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $7.44 on Tuesday, reaching $155.80. 275,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.