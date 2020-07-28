533,805 Shares in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,222,000. Elastic makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.63% of Elastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Elastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 541,188 shares in the company, valued at $37,888,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,114,208 shares of company stock valued at $97,309,974. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

