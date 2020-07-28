692,358 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,314,000. eBay comprises about 5.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $169,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $55,484,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. 315,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

