Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Decreased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,085. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

