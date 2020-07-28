Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

ACN stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.40. 53,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,747 shares of company stock worth $5,528,960. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

