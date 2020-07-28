Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 9th Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $435.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,073. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.