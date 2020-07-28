AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for about 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.43% of AFLAC worth $110,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in AFLAC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $350,139,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after purchasing an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,406. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.