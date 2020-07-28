Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lessened by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 10.8% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $248,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.44.

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $291.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,698. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.65.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

