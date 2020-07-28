Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $251.31. 323,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.02. The company has a market cap of $639.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

