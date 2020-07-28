American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $21,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.75. 44,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

