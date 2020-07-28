Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.04. 103,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,386. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

