Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 149,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.