Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,260,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,102,000. Snap accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Snap by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Snap by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Snap by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,464,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 52,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,579,000 after buying an additional 647,575 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,818,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

