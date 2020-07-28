Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,321 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,979 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $50,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. 175,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.