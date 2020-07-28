Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $46.64 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after purchasing an additional 459,438 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $309.55. 58,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.65. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

