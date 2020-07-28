Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $58.17 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 83,999 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.98% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.75. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $108.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $4,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

