Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 43,865 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $51,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,196 shares of company stock valued at $123,019,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.73. 145,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.94, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

