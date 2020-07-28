Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,935 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Synopsys worth $51,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $77,863,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Synopsys by 106.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,952. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

