Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98,948 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $44,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Paypal by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 5.6% during the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

