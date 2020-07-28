Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 13,603 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Fortive worth $48,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. 47,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

