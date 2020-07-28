Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 22,394 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $49,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 359,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $183.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average is $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

