Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 37,293 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,293 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $49,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after buying an additional 91,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,233. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

