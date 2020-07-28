Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 47,222 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,222 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $50,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,262. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.