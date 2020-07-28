Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

