Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $800.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $837.25.

Shares of TSLA traded down $39.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,500.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,214.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

