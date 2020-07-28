Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.11. The stock had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

