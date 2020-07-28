Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. 615,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

