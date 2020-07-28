Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.81. 108,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

