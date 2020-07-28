Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $293,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 110.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $908,096,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in General Electric by 3,523.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after buying an additional 10,569,912 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,896,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,138,000 after buying an additional 6,378,000 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

GE stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 2,377,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,939,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

