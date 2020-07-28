Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $444,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,841. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

