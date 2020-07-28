Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 96.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $983.25. 114,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,302. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $912.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.56. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

