Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $913,000 in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.74.

EQIX stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $756.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $707.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.33. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $756.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comments


