Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $913,000 in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.74.

EQIX stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $756.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $707.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.33. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $756.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

