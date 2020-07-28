Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. 104,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

