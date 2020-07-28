Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.20. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.37.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

