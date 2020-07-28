Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 9,674 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 11,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

