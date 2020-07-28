Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,067 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. 5,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

