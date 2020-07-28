Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $572.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,471. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $576,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,113,092. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

