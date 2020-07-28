Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 41,514 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $21,594,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at $216,609,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.