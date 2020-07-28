Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 4,659 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. 44,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,856. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.